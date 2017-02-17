Ex-NZ cop told to leave country or face deportation

Mark Franklin has been a regular on Rarotonga’s entertainment scene over the years. Here he warms up the crowd at the 2014 Beach Day Out festival, which he organised. 14051208

After living here for 13 years an expatriate Kiwi has been told to either voluntarily leave the country within 24 hours or face deportation.

Deportation would result in Mark Franklin being banned for re-entering the Cook Islands for a minimum of five years. He would have to reapply to enter the country and approval would be at the discretion of the minister of Immigration.

Franklin and his partner of seven years Vaine Marsters were told yesterday morning by Principal Immigration Officer Kairangi Samuela of the two options.

A distraught Marsters contacted this journalist to say Franklin had chosen to leave of his own rather than face deportation and a five year ban.

“She (Samuela) also told us that if Mark was deported, he wouldn’t be able to enter any other Commonwealth country for five years as well.”

Franklin is expected to leave the country today.

When Franklin can return is uncertain – Samuela has refused to give the couple a definite timeframe, alluding to a restriction on his returning here of “maybe a year or maybe two years says Marsters.

“That’s really unfair. There’s a big difference between one year and two years and not giving us a straight answer is really harsh because we are in a long term relationship.

“She’s pretty much told us that our lives are on hold until she decides it’s okay for Mark to come back.”

Not wanting to be faced with that kind of uncertainty, Marsters says she will eventually go back to New Zealand to be with Franklin. Masters is currently employed as a beauty therapist. She says Samuela has told then her decision is backed by a signed letter from Immigration minister Henry Puna.

Two cabinet ministers are understood to have supported Franklin’s bid to remain in the country. Franklin told CI News that he was cautioned by a minister not to get involved in the Teina Bishop case as there would be repercussions.

Considering Bishop a friend, Franklin says he wanted to help the former cabinet minister and was an investigator in the high profile case last year. When Immigration took renewed interest in his Immigration status last year and warned there would be no extensions, Franklin says the cabinet minister “pretty much said, ‘I told you so’.”

Marsters believes that Franklin’s immigration status only really became an issue last year when he was involved with the Bishop case.

“That’s when they started coming down on Mark, so it’s hard to believe them when Kairangi says it’s nothing political.”

Sources say Immigration was pressured by a senior police officer who was an investigator in the prosecution team against Bishop to reject any extension to Franklin’s residency and force him to leave the country.

“It was that police officer who put the pressure on Immigration to get rid of Mark Franklin and there’s an email trail between that cop and Immigration.”

Franklin served a six-month prison sentence for drug related convictions – selling cannabis to an undercover police officer who had deliberately set up the former New Zealand police detective twice.

The police officer had approached Franklin to purchase cannabis several times, even visiting him at home. After initially fobbing him off, Franklin says he gave in and arranged between two to three grams of cannabis for the undercover policeman. The case put up by the defence included allegations of advocating entrapment, the absence of profit or gain and cannabis use for medicinal purposes (Franklin had been diagnosed with potential terminal cancer).

Others jailed in the Operation Eagle sting served longer time than Franklin.

Franklin’s struggle with Immigration has raised wide interest on social media and this newspaper has received a number of comments about the case.

CI News understands just one person has previously been deported from the country, African scam artist Albert Tshabalala who entered the country on a false passport in 2001.

He was arrested in a police sting operation that uncovered about $2 million in counterfeit US notes, chemicals and paper to presumably print more money in a con scheme.

Tshabalala ended up living happily in the Cook Islands for eight years. After some time in Arorangi Prison, the African, who had posed as a Nigerian, was released into the care of an Arorangi family.

Tshabalala worked for the family panel beating business, got into a relationship with a local and bought himself a car. He couldn’t be deported at the outset as he had been travelling on a false passport that no airline or country would accept.

It was not until 2009 that his true identity was established and Tshabalala was forced to leave the country. But before that happened, he is alleged to have set his car ablaze.