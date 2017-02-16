BSP launches business credit cards

The new product is the first of its kind issued locally in the Cook Islands and is part of BSP’s commitment to introduce new and improved products and services to the Cook Islands.

BSP head of business banking, Chris Doran said the move was an exciting initiative and the new cards had been designed with the needs of local Cook Island businesses in mind.

The credit card will provide approved customers access to variable credit limits with the ability to allocate the limit across multiple card holders. The card will help to streamline the cash flow requirements of the business as well as improve reconciliation of monthly expenditure. They can be used at BSP agencies, EFTPoS and ATMs to withdraw cash or pay for goods locally as well as globally where Visa is accepted.

“We are proud to launch the Visa Business credit card to our business customers in the Cook Islands. These cards are a perfect complement to our range of personal Visa cards. BSP is now the only local bank offering a range of card solutions catering to the needs of personal and business customers” said Doran.

The new cards are available now. Applications and enquiries can be made at BSP Avarua, Rarotonga or online at www.bsp.co.ck or via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .