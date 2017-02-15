What a busy day down at the port...

Big waves crash on to the reef as the Maea passes the Artania on her way to Avatiu. 17021421

THE CRUISE ship MV Artania that visited Avarua on Monday and yesterday was originally the Royal Princess and was named by Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1984.

The 44,000-tonne cruise ship is 230 metres long, 30 metres wide and has eight decks for passengers to use. She can cruise at 22 knots and has a maximum capacity of 1260 passengers, with a further 537 crew on board.

In 2005 she was renamed Artemis and went into service with P&O Cruises. Artemis is one of the few liners without inside cabins.

In 2010 Briton Sarah Breton became only the second woman to captain a major cruise ship when she took over the Artemis. A year later the now-called Artania joined Artania Shipping.

The Artania is one of the smallest and oldest cruise liners, but had new Wartsila main engines fi tted and an auxiliary engine as well. She has just under 600 cabins, seven bars, three restaurants, a library, a show lounge, boutique, two internet cafes, a cinema and two outdoor swimming pools. The Artania is also a “child-free” liner.

The vessel is understood to have arrived at Rarotonga a day early, after bad weather cancelled a planned visit to Aitutaki.