Spirit of friendship

Japan’s ambassador to New Zealand Toshihisa Takata offi cially opened the new Fire Rescue Station in Teimurimotia yesterday.

Japan provided a grant of more than $93,000 to construct the station, which includes three garages, offi ce space, staff areas. overnight facilities and storage space. Pictured with Ambassador Takata is Alistair Macquarie, chairman of the Teimurimotia Volunteer Fire Rescue Brigade Charitable Trust and Takitumu Fire Rescue Station chief. 17021429