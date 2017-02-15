Japan provided a grant of more than $93,000 to construct the station, which includes three garages, offi ce space, staff areas. overnight facilities and storage space. Pictured with Ambassador Takata is Alistair Macquarie, chairman of the Teimurimotia Volunteer Fire Rescue Brigade Charitable Trust and Takitumu Fire Rescue Station chief. 17021429
Spirit of friendship
Japan’s ambassador to New Zealand Toshihisa Takata offi cially opened the new Fire Rescue Station in Teimurimotia yesterday.
