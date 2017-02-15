Glass taro exhibition ready to roll

New Zealand-based Cook Islands contemporary artist NiaVal Ngaro with her father Daniela Ngaro Tau at his taro patch in Aitutaki. 17021416

New Zealand-based Cook Islands contemporary artist NiaVal Ngaro is known for cultivating traditional stories through contemporary art.

And tonight at the opening exhibition of her latest work, This Woman’s Work, at the Bergman Gallery, she will be doing exactly that.

Ngaro, who is deeply connected to the land, its stories and traditions, but equally, and more importantly to the people, will be showcasing her visionary glass taro sculptures.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a performance choreographed by Auckland-based performance director and dramaturge, Dione Joseph.

Joseph, who has had a decade of experience working with different performance traditions, will be creating a contemporary interactive dance work installation to open the exhibition.

She has a special focus on working with women and youth and is excited about the opportunity to create a work that spoke to the taro sculptures, their history as well as their ongoing vitality.

Working with four local Cook Islands girls and an original score that was composed by Cook Islands, Tahitian, Turkish and Chinese musicians with a range of different traditional and modern influences (including Maxwell’s This Woman’s Work), the exhibition first premiered at the Depot Space, Auckland to a crowd of over 200 people.

Now, this exhibition, complete with the local dancers, is set to have its Cook Islands premiere.

The exhibition will be the first of its kind at the Bergman Gallery, showcasing intensely beautiful glass taro and a performance installation that focuses on contemporary dance using Cook Islands traditions.

Ngaro’s work revolves around upholding the mana and integrity of knowledge-keepers and is rooted in the life-giving forces of the natural environment.

Her latest work showcasing tonight reflects this commitment.

Thirteen years ago, Ngaro had the opportunity to deliver an indigenous arts programme to a group of Pukapuka women in New Zealand when she first thought of doing glass taro sculptures.

During this two year journey, she was inspired to create a work that honoured the taro – its sweetness and humility, its strength and resilience and the women who spent their life cultivating this staple island food.

This seed of an idea further developed when she later had the chance to visit her father’s taro plantation in Taravao, Aitutaki which allowed her to see an opportunity to breathe life into her works through a unique way.

A visionary artist in every way, Ngaro was committed to showcasing the beauty of the taro in an unconventional medium: glass. Glass is both fragile but deeply resilient (and comes from sand) and offers a myriad of ways to recognise, affirm and honour those who are the guardians of the taro.

The exhibition will start at 6pm with performances followed by other items planned for the night.

For more information email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .