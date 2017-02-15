Ramp open with help from Japan

A new boat ramp which received a grant of around $NZ110,000 under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) was handed over to the Avana Fishing Association yesterday.

The project involved the construction of a boat ramp and a walkway backfilled and strengthened with a concrete wall along with erosion-stabilisation measures. In 2013, Japan helped build the jetty and with the completion of the boat ramp and walkway, all of Avana Harbour’s facilities have been successfully upgraded.

Ambassador Toshihisa Takata congratulated the association on the completion of the project. He hoped the project would not only significantly build resilience through strengthening infrastructure against future cyclones and safeguarding essential services, but would also promote economic development and livelihoods in the key fisheries sector.

The boat ramp is the 10th completed GGP project completed in the Cook Islands since the grant programme was introduced in the Cook Islands in 2011.

Takata expressed his appreciation to the AFA and lthe ocal community for their contribution to the project’s successful completion.

“I hope that through the AFA and the local community’s ongoing care and maintenance, this project will be an enduring symbol of Japan and the Cook Islands’ continued friendship.”