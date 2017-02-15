Workshops target business ventures

The Business Trade Investment Board (BTIB) is holding a series of workshops this week focusing on improving the skills and knowledge of business owners and interested people.

The workshops, which started on Monday and will end tomorrow, are being held from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at the BTIB training room.

BTIB business development officer Baleicoqe Vakalalabure said the workshops covered topics relating to labelling and packaging and basic accounting skills.

The first one focused on creating awareness of the rights of consumers, retailers and manufacturers. It also promoted labelling and packaging of products already produced in the Cook Islands.

“The second workshop was developed to address the accounting needs of the target audience,” Vakalalabure said.

“It is geared towards equipping people with the knowledge to produce basic reports to make better-informed business decisions.”

The BTIB had developed a simple accounting package which would be taught at this workshop, he said. The package allows business owners to interpret reports and gain confidence in using the accounting program.

The budgeting workshop, to be held on Thursday, was geared towards setting objectives and working towards achieving them, Vakalalabure said.

“These workshops are also delivered to the Pa Enlua by the BTIB trainers.” Due to the interest in the workshops, a second workshop for this quarter will be held at the MFEM board room from February 20 to 23, 4.30pm- 6:30pm.

“Unfortunately, this workshop has also been booked out.”

Many of the participants at this week’s workshop are from the hospitality and agriculture sectors.

“This shows a healthy interest in the private sector for the furthering of individual businesses,” Vakalalabure said.