Yachtsman ‘never happier’

A friend of yachtsman Alex Roehrs says he and missing woman Lissette Brito were in love and were on a dream adventure travelling the Pacific.

“Brendon”, who wishes to remain anonymous, says Roehrs was never happier than when he was with the Venezuelan.

Brito disappeared while the yacht Zangano was about 40 nautical miles south-west of Rarotonga in late August.

It is understood the consultant fell overboard while Roehrs, a computer programmer and author, slept.

Upon waking he searched the 54-foot ketch for his girlfriend, but could not find her.

He later told Cook Islands Police he searched the ocean for her for two hours but, with fuel running low, headed for Avatiu.

Roehrs reported the incident the next day.

Police searched the Zangano and took away a laptop. The vessel remained in Avatiu Harbour until early last week when Roehrs took the yacht out about 24 nautical miles.

He then sent a distress signal saying he had hit a submerged object and water was entering the Zangano.

The police patrol boat Te Kukupa immediately launched and arrived at the co-ordinates to find Roehrs at the rail, with bags packed, wanting to go back to harbour.

He told police to let the yacht sink. He said it was not worth saving and it was not insured.

Maritime Police officers inspected the Zangano and used a hand pump to get rid of seawater on the voyage back to Avatiu.

Witnesses have told the CI News Roehrs deliberately tried to sink the yacht – as he cut a hose and opened valves that let water in.

Brendon believes Roehrs was “distraught and wanted to sink his boat to sink his memories”.

“He would otherwise never have left his collectibles behind - which he treasured.”

They included a valuable watch collection that he carefully stored with a light behind them to protect them from humidity.

Brendon says while Roehrs’ actions may seem odd, he was an eccentric person with cynical views of the world. He was also very stubborn and “he often makes the wrong choices”.

Brendon also scotched suggestions Roehrs was a wealthy man.

“He is not rich, although he had savings that, by now, I’d estimate as running pretty low.

“He also received other bad news while under investigation by the police so you can imagine his mental state.”

Brendon says: “Put yourself in his shoes for a moment and think about losing someone overboard, the emotions of it all and then learning of another tragedy.”

It is not known where Roehrs is at the moment.