Celebration marks TMV achievement

A ceremony has been confirmed for Thursday in Avana at 5:30pm, and in the National Auditorium Dome at 6:30pm the same day to mark the completion of Stage 1 of Te Mato Vai project.

Stage 1 was funded largely by a concessionary loan from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and delivered by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

The event is a major milestone for the project, celebrating the installation and upgrading of 57km of ring main water pipes.

The Te Mato Vai (TMV) project is the first tripartite project between Cook Islands, New Zealand and the PRC. The ceremony will celebrate the relationship between the three governments and acknowledge the handing over of stage 1 of the project to the Cook Islands Government.

Guests will include prime minister Henry Puna, Deputy China International Trade representative Zhang Xiangchen, New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade representative Jonathon Kings, Kainuku Ariki and Manavaroa Mataiapo.

The ceremony will involve the release of high pressure water through a fire hydrant in Avana. Apart from pressure testing segments of the pipes for leaks, this will be the first time that water has been transported through the ring main water pipes. A total of 100-130 guests will be present at the event, including stakeholders involved in the project, traditional leaders and landowner representatives.

Celebrations in the Auditorium will include speeches by members of the tripartite group including Puna, Finance minister Mark Brown, Zhang Xiangchen, and Jonathon Kings. It will be followed by an exchange of gifts and a photo session.

Earlier in the day, a TMV governance group meeting will be held to discuss high level matters involving successful delivery of the TMV project. Group members include the tripartite representatives of the Cook Islands, Financial secretary Garth Henderson, New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade representative Jonathon Kings, and Counsellor Zhang Fan.

The overall goal of the TMV project it to support the Cook Islands government’s aim to deliver potable water reliably to all properties connected to the existing water supply network, contributing to improved living conditions on Rarotonga.