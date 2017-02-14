Tube harness better way to tether animals

Left: A pig that had been tied with a rope. Right: A pig’s leg fitted with one of the new tubing tethers. Using tubing is more humane than tying an animal with a rope. 17021316

Volunteers at Esther Honey are hoping to revolutionise the way Cook Islanders tether their animals by creating harnesses out of used tyre tubes.

The idea is to cut the stretchy tube into the length you need to put around the animal’s leg and then you put a rope through it that you can tie to a tree or fence.

The Esther Honey Foundation’s clinic manager Jo Taylor-Kupu says: “Tethering an animal this way doesn’t cause aggravation to the animal, or cuts into its skin, or cause infections.

“We are so often called out to see pigs tethered by their legs with a rope that has dug deep into their flesh.

This usually results in amputation which is, obviously, not ideal.

There is a simple solution and that is using bicycle inner tubes and fashioning a tube that can either fit over their foot or inserting a rope into the tube and securing it around the foot.”

Taylor-Kupu says: “This can also be used for tethering cows around their necks and any other animal.”

She says the method is used in many countries and she would like to see it used across the Cook Islands.

“It is way, way better for the animals.

We are seeing two animals a day with cuts from ropes that have gone through their skin and they have terrible infections.

We have to amputate a goat’s foot because of infection.”

Having the right tether is important in wet weather as the animal gets very wet and the rubbing causes infection.

“And it is really painful for the animal - it cuts right to their bones.”

“Using the inner tubes goes a long way to preventing injury.”

Taylor-Kupu says Esther Honey would like people to bring in any inner tubes that they have lying around.