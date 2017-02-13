Tourists ignore road closure sign

Top Image: Two tourists walk up the road after concealing their scooter behind a power sub-station. These three also ignored warning signs and motored on up the road on their scooters. 17021251/17021250

It seems it takes much more than stories in CI News, warnings from landowners, road barriers and a large sign saying “Waterfall road closed, stop,” to dissuade tourists from venturing up the toll road to Papua (Wigmores) waterfall.

While CI News watched briefly yesterday at around 12.30pm, a tourist couple drew up on a scooter beside the warning signs, read them, then hid their bike and helmets behind a power sub-station, and headed on up the road on foot.

No more than 10 minutes later three tourists drew up on two scooters, waited until a local man had driven his tractor further up the waterfalls road, then drove up the road on their scooters.

Both groups were back within 20 minutes or so.

The road is closed while Infrastructure Cook Islands carries out maintenance work ordered by acting Infrastructure minister Albert Nicholas.