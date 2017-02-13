Government will release findings on October shootings

The yard where one of Chris Rimamotu’s (right) victims was found. 16102163

The public can expect the release of the McDermott-Matapo findings into the October 2016 triple shooting once the report is completed by the end of March.

The guarantee by Office of the Prime Minister that the inquiry findings will be made public has been welcomed by Opposition coalition leader Rose Brown who says complete transparency is paramount.

Although pleased that the inquiry is underway, Brown says she does have “reservations about the government’s sincerity regarding the findings (when completed).”

She added it was critical that the entire report is publicly released “rather than just selected parts.”

The government has been criticised for stalling the release of documents on matters of high public interest, these included the Dr Alex Frame legal opinion which examined limits on unauthorised spending and the government agreement with ill-fated shipping company Pacific Schooners Ltd.

When finally released the Frame report was in abridged form and parts of the PSL agreement had been redacted.

Brown says she doesn’t want this happened to the McDermott-Matapo report.

In an emailed statement Brown said: “I do hope thatgovernment will be transparent in its deliberations and that they do not hide the truth as to what actually happened and what remedial actions need to be undertaken to address any potential recommendations that will come from this review investigation.”

She says irrespective of the outcome: “The public expect answers and do not want to see a ‘whitewash’ outcome to protect government’s performance lately.”

Brown expressed confidence that the inquiry team will do its best to “preserve the integrity of the process”.

That the final report will be publicly released will also be applauded by the families of murdered victims, Mary Dean and Roger Tauarea. The families who called for a full inquiry into the tragedy and all the circumstances surrounding it, have constantly appealed for transparency from government.

Responding to emailed questions OPM media officer Thomas Wynne has confirmed the inquiry “findings will be made public when the report is presented in March”.

He did not state whether the public can expect the full, unadulterated version..

Wynne also did not state who was responsible for drafting the terms of reference for Denis McDermott and Tevai Matapo. He also did not say who was responsible for recommending that McDermott lead the inquiry.

Questions have been raised regarding the independence of an inquiry that is being managed by the OPM.

In response to these concerns, Wynne stated: “‘Managed’ as in conducting the inquiry as police, the prison service and justice are being investigated so it was inappropriate to have them conduct any aspect of the inquiry.”

“‘Managed’ is to be understood only in its capacity to ‘conduct’ the inquiry. This is the role of the OPM and it has no bearing on its outcome or the report findings. The OPM is completely independent other than initiating the inquiry and being the agency that it will report back to,” responded Wynne.

Since January 23 the inquiry team has interviewed close to 100 people, including police officers, prison staff, justice officials, families of the victims and the media.

The four-stage inquiry is expected to first identify the primary causes, decisions and actions that led to the shooting happening.

The actions of Police, Corrections, Health and Customs against approved policy, practices and procedures which may have had a bearing on the incident will be reviewed in stage two.

Stage three will be to review importation of firearms and ammunition into the country.

The final stage of the inquiry will be making recommendations and identifying areas for improvement to reduce the chance of a repeat incident.

According to an OPM release the inquiry will also address a number of other key issues, including reviewing and making recommendations on the policies and procedures in place in the prison that contributed to the incident.

“This is especially with regard to policies and procedures that permit prisoners outside of prison while serving their sentence,” stated the release.

The inquiry will also examine relevant intelligence and information known by Police, Corrections, Health and Customs concerning the mental health assessments of the perpetrator, his access to firearms and ammunition and the criminal and social histories of those involved.

How prison staff responded to the gunman Chris Rimamotu escaping will also be reviewed. The victims’ families hope the report will help them achieve closure from the most horrific shooting tragedy ever to occur in this country