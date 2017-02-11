Smartphone winner a happy man

Hana-Marie Koteka, a Bluesky intern, presenting the phone to Raita Rongo and son Ngatoko, the star of the winning photo. 17021001

Raita Rongo is still over the moon about winning the new Huawei P9 Smartphone and little star Ngatoko could barely keep still while waiting for it to be presented.

The guys popped down to the Bluesky headquarters on Thursday afternoon where Hana-Marie Koteka handed over the prize for taking the best photograph in the CI News’ Memories of Summer competition.

Rongo submitted two pictures that grabbed the hearts of many: Ngatoko enjoying himself in the lagoon, which was chosen as the runner-up, and the winning photo of the six-year-old hurtling down a backyard waterslide.

Bluesky’s marketing manager, Kathy Papatua, said the company was thrilled to be part of the competition.

“I did look at all the photos - we get the paper every day, and we go through and pick who we think will win.”

So did Papatua pick the winning image?

“I went for the waterslide one, but many in our team picked a sunset shot. It was so natural, very innocent, very Cook Islands and very holidayish. It was appropriate to the time you ran the competition.”

Papatua said Bluesky was very glad to get involved.

“It is good. It is something positive and something the whole community can participate in.

“Let us know about the next competition.”

Speaking of which, the CI News is organising a new contest and will release details soon.