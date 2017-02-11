USP students learn from visit to Japan

USP students in Japan, including Tearii Maurangi, third from right, Grace Chynoweth, sixth from right and staff member Sheron Subhasni (centre). 17021015

Two Cook Islanders from Cook Islands University of the South Pacific have recently returned from a Japan-East Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS) programme in Japan.

Management student Grace Chynoweth from Mangaia and Accounting student Tearii Maurangi were accompanied by Cook Islands USP staff Sheron Subhasni.

They were part of 27 students who were on a two weeks study tour from Janaury 17-27 earlier this year. Chynoweth said she learned that technology in Japan is very advanced, which has allowed the country to use its natural resources to assist in the growth of its economy.

She said culture in Japan is still strong and respected by all.

“Based on my observation, Japan has a strong capacity to prevent cultural influences from other countries from dominating their own culture.”.

She said the use of their own mother tongue was strong and not overruled by the English language.

“The people of Japan are also very polite, humble and respectful,” she said.

A USP media release says the JENESYS Programme is funded by the Japanese government to develop solidarity within the Asia-Pacific through large-scale youth exchange from all around the Pacific.

The themes for the tour were environment and energy.

The group involved participants from island countries. There were nine from Fiji, seven from Samoa, three from Tuvalu, two from Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and one each from Kiribati and Nauru.

Places they visited included Meikai University, Shiroyone Senmaida (“a thousand rice paddies in Shiroyone”), the Succeed Corporation, the Wajima regeneration project, the Ono charcoal making company, Hokuriku Electric Power company, the Tokyo Environmental Public Service Corporation and the famous Sensoji (Asakusa Kannon Temple).

The USP group promoted their cultural diversity by performing five cultural items; a Cook Island chant and song, Tuvaluan fatele, Tongan ula, Fijian meke and a Samoan taualuga.

These items were performed to the students at Meikai University.

The USP release said it was hoped that exposure to overseas countries will help students make better informed career and study decisions.

From February 15- 23 accounting student Miriam Terei-Roniki will join the second tour group to Japan to study trade, investment and tourism