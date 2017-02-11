CITTI ventures into uncharted waters

The premier vocational education provider in the country is set to launch a revamped hairdressing, beauty and spa course this year facilitated by trainers Suzanne Castle and Caroline Medway-Smith.

The course will replace the fulltime hairdressing programme which ended with the academic year in 2016.

CITTI director Caroline Medway-Smith said the hairdressing programme did not seem to work as a full time course on the island.

She said there were not many salons around to accommodate the graduates from the school.

Medway-Smith said the revamped programme which would also incorporate beauty and spa would be more ideal.

“I think we just ran out potential hairdressers. I’m not saying that there isn’t interest out there because there are plenty of young people at school who will be wanting to be in the hair and beauty industry,” she said

“And of course on the island, there are lots of weddings. We quite like to train some local people to be able to accommodate the wedding market here.”

CITTI’s search for an innovative and marketable programme in the hair, beauty and spa business landed them the Australia-based trainer Suzanne, who joined her husband in the Cook Islands.

“She has got the spa expertise. There is lot of spas around and again it will really be nice to train up some locals to be able to work in these businesses around the island,” Medway-Smith said.

Castle, who has 20 years’ experience in the field, is a highly talented beauty and spa professional with extensive industry experience as beauty and spa trainer and in spa management and spa operations.

She has delivered some outstanding education, team building and client service outcomes in Australia and has management and education experience with leading destination spas across Sydney, Thailand and the Whitsundays.

Castle is also the content and course writer for the SIB50110 and SHB50115 Beauty Therapy Diploma courses.

“I’m excited to use my knowledge from the industry to help the Cook Islanders become self-sufficient in those fields (beauty and spa),” Castle said.

“It’s not a difficult course so I think if anybody does have an interest, they can come in and have a chat with us.

“It’s really designed so the students can gain employment here on the island, because everything is here, the resorts and the spas.

“We are designing the course so the students can meet the need here in Rarotonga.”

Medway-Smith said they were planning to run the programme in modules divided into hair, beauty, spa and massage.

She said the students could choose two modules from the four to complete the yearlong study.

“I guess we are testing water here. We are in a process at the moment of having a brainstorm session of working out what we can deliver and how we can deliver but the methodology is around modules of learning as oppose to what used to be a full time programme,” Medway-Smith said.

“We still got a bit of work to do because we need to go through the whole accreditation process and that takes time.”

Medway-Smith is calling on the potential students planning to venture into this field to register their interest with them.

“If you are interested in a career in hair, beauty or spa then come forward and register your interest with us to study in this fun sort of environment,” she said.

“You can travel the world as attested by Suzanne’s career. We want to keep our people here to work in the local industry but if there is a chance overseas then why not.”

For queries on the new programme, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or phone 22628.