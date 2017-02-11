Samoan tattoos could be link to missing woman

He says she was pictured aboard the Zangano after she and Alex Roehrs were towed to port in Samoa, one of several boating mishaps that seem to dog the yacht.

“We have her name and her age – if it is the woman, and two photos that are potentially her.

“And I think the striking thing about her is that she is a 44-year-old Venezuelan and that when she appears in Facebook pages of the Samoan incident, it is very noticeable she has Samoan leg tattoos.

“That would be a bit unusual for someone from South America, there must be some link between her and Samoa.”

And the CI News believes the link has been found via the linkedin.com professional website where a Lissette Brito, a Venezuelan, has worked in Samoa.

The photo is of a younger woman dressed for business, but Henderson agrees it could well be her as there are big similarities.

On linkedin it mentions she has a strong interest in Samoan tatau - so there’s a strong link there,” Henderson said.

“What I’d like to know more about is did she board the yacht that sailed out of Samoa?

“Who saw her? And what evidence did police find on board to indicate she was there?”

And Henderson would like to hear from anyone who had dealings with Alex Roehrs, the former owner of the Zangano, on Rarotonga.