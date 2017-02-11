Ex-cop questions handling of case

Former Australian detective and private investigator, Rod Henderson, says he – like CI News, has been monitoring the saga of the Zangano.

“I was most concerned about the follow-up of this woman who is reported to have gone overboard.

“I couldn’t get anywhere with the police. They wouldn’t answer phones, wouldn’t reply or get back to me.

“So I got hold of my good friend Norman George who, like me, is a retired police officer. We are both members of the Cook Islands Retired Police Association.

“I asked him if he could make some contact with police.

“We both expressed our thoughts as concerned citizens and we hoped the police were doing all the right things. Bearing in mind they have lack of facilities, training and resources.

“We were assured that a thorough forensic examination of the yacht had been undertaken, that the Australian Federal Police had been notified and the Cook Islands Police were liaising closely with them regarding the missing woman.

“We came away satisfied that they had done what they could and that missing woman’s case was still active.”

Henderson said that according to his information, the missing woman is a Venezuelan national called Lissette Brito and she was a travelling companion of Alexander Mackinnon Roehrs.He said Roehrs has been interviewed a few times by police on Rarotonga.

The former policeman said the danger of the Zangano sinking is evidence being lost.

“If there was any foul play involved with this missing woman, and the boat is sunk, then evidence is irretrievable. If there is any forensic evidence missed by the police then it will remain that way.

“I have a real concern, especially after learning he sailed away from here and wanted to abandon it and let the whole thing sink. And then, later on, sell it for a pittance.

“That really raised red flags with me. There’s some really wrong here.

“That’s my instinct after more than 30 years with Victoria police and another 10 as a private investigator. There are a lot of question marks over this whole case.”

Henderson said he had never met Roehrs face-to-face but he did phone him and ask if he could talk to him.

“He refused an interview and said if anything was printed at all, he would sue. He was very, very defensive.

“I thought that was rather odd for someone who may have been in grief because of losing a passenger at sea.”

Henderson said: “Roehrs told police he looked for her for a couple of hours. I find that astounding if that is the case. The excuse he gave to the authorities was that he was low on fuel. But we have a sailing yacht here. It doesn’t need fuel to search under sail!”

He added: “It is a real mystery and I’m astounded it’s now coming up to six months after this woman allegedly went overboard, and not a word of it in the international media.

“To me that suggests something is really awry.

“I think that’s what piqued my interest in the case. People don’t fall overboard and go unnoticed. And this woman needs attention. Her case needs attention, that’s my view.”