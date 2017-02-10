Check reveals dog health issue

The Esther Honey Foundation is urging dog owners to have their animals checked following the discovery of a heartworm in a dog that was being checked for export to New Zealand.

Clinic manager Jo Taylor-Kupu said during a routine veterinary health check required for the exportation of animals to other countries, Esther Honey vets tested a dog named Ella for heartworm.

Taylor-Kupu said the test was positive.

Heartworm was first confirmed on Rarotonga more than 20 years ago by the foundation and immediately recommended that Rarotonga dogs receive monthly preventative treatment.

“This positive test result is a reminder that we all need to be pro-active and vigilant about a potentially lethal threat to our pets’ health,” said Taylor-Kupu.

Heartworm is a parasite that can infect dogs and, occasionally, cats.

The adult worms live in the big vessels and heart of the animals and can lead to life-threatening illness and death.

Taylor-Kupu said after infection, it can take as long as six months before any signs become apparent and the disease itself can have a long course and gradually get worse.

Signs to look out for include no symptoms at all but coughing, not running around as much, weight loss, breathing difficulty or panting and weakness.

Heartworm is spread by mosquitoes. When the mosquito bites an animal that has heartworm it ingests the little heartworm progeny and subsequently injects these into another animal when it next feeds.

“The only way to protect your dog is to have your dog tested by a veterinarian from the foundation.

“An Esther Honey veterinarian can perform the exam and read the test to make sure it is safe to place your pet on a preventative medication as giving preventive medication without proper testing can be dangerous and even fatal”.

She said testing involves a physical exam and a quick blood test to look for evidence of heartworm.

“We can then determine if it is safe to give your dog preventive medication and preventative medicine should be given immediately after testing and then given monthly”.

Taylor-Kupu said it is possible to cure heartworm if we catch it early enough and this means a veterinarian must see the animal before it becomes too weak and begins to cough a lot.

“The longer you wait to see a veterinarian, the less chance we have to save your pet”.

Cats also get heartworm, but it is a little bit different. Although cats can have adult worms in their hearts, they have fewer worms and they cannot spread heartworm. Cats still can get very sick and prevention is recommended.

The foundation said Ella was lucky and has fantastic caring owners who have agreed to purchase treatment for their much-loved pet.

Treatment for Ella involved injections and oral medications.

She needs to wait an additional six months before being rechecked to confirm that the heartworm is no longer present.

It was fortunate that Esther Honey veterinarians detected Ella’s heartworm early in the course of the disease, which allows her to be safely treated.

Monthly preventive medication can help eliminate heartworm from our dog population. Come to the Esther Honey Foundation Animal Clinic to have your animal tested and begin treatment.