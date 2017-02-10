Fund clarifies pension fund deductions

Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund (CINSF) pension payments are deductible from New Zealand Superannuation payments says chief executive officer Damian Beddoes.

Beddoes moved to clarify the issue following enquiries to the New Zealand Ministry of Social Development (MSD) by a New Zealander living in the Cook Islands.

The CINSF wanted to explain the issue further for members who are also eligible for New Zealand Superannuation, he said.

“The MSD advised that the CINSF pension was in fact deductible from the New Zealand payments.”

This was a result of section 70 of the New Zealand Social Security Act which says when expat New Zealanders or migrants reach 65, they must have their superannuation docked, he added.

The amount deducted depended on how much individuals received from their overseas pension.

Figures released under the Official Information Act in New Zealand showed that last year more than 85,000 people were affected by the legislation to the tune of almost $350 million.

This has grown from 50,000 people and $207 million since 2007.

A total of almost $2.5 billion has gone back to the New Zealand Government since 2007.

Beddoes said in the Cook Islands, the legislation would affect only New Zealanders or those eligible for New Zealand Super as well as the CINSF pension.

“Under New Zealand law, you are entitled to their government pension and you can get your Kiwi Saver payments.

“But if you are a New Zealander who has lived outside of New Zealand, and you contribute to a scheme in that country and it pays you a pension, when you claim your New Zealand pension, whatever you are getting from that country is deducted from the New Zealand pension.”

Beddoes said the policy for NZ Super was based on equality.

Full details of the eligibility rules for NZ Super are set out on the New Zealand Ministry of Social Development website.

The ministry has also listed specific countries with formal social security agreements, outlining the provisions for pensions and deductions.

A number of newspaper articles over the years have highlighted issues raised by New Zealanders who choose to live and work overseas, who are then adversely affected when they return to New Zealand.

Many are now calling for a change to New Zealand’s policy. Pushing for change is the New Zealand Seniors Party which is organising a class action lawsuit to sue the New Zealand government for billions of dollars of what they say is “stolen” money from overseas pensions.

Beddoes said CINSF members who are affected by the issue could join the New Zealand Seniors Party in its bid to challenge the New Zealand government.

- Rashneel Kumar