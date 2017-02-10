Imports show sharp rise over 12 months

Imbalance set to level: While imports into the Cook Islands continue to rise, the country’s exports have fallen. Pictured is the Imua II offloading cargo at Avatiu. The Half-year Economic and Fiscal Update expects total exports will remain relatively stable over the 2016/17 financial year and onwards. Tourism dominates the services trade, with tourism spending reaching $243.4 million in 2014/15, and an estimated $283.2 million in 2015/16.

ImportS over the years have increased gradually while export continue to fall, according to the Government’s 2016/17 Half-year Economic and Fiscal Update late last year.

Data from the 12 months through to March, 2016, shows that imports increased by 12.3 per cent. The update reveals that a negative merchandise balance (the difference between exports and imporst) of $131.7 million is estimated for 2015/16. This figure is expected to further increase marginally over that period. Exports are predicted to remain relatively stable.

The large increase in the value of imports, is predominately driven by beverages and tobacco, and machines, transport and equipment (MTE), the update says. It says the two main factors behind growth are the strong visitor numbers and an upswing in capital projects seen over the year to March, 2016. However, the government expects growth in imports to slow to 0.3 per cent in 2016/17 and then decline in 2017/16 at -1.3 per cent.

“Imports are projected to continue falling before rebounding to moderate positive growth rates toward the end of the forecast period,” says the update.

“The projected fall in imports over the later forecast years is due to further reductions in machinery and crude materials from a reduced investment pipeline.”

New Zealand continues to be the leading supplier of imports into the Cook Islands, accounting for almost two-thirds of total imports in the year to March, 2016. For 2015/16, it was estimated that import leakage from the Cook Islands was around 40 per cent. That means for every dollar spent in the Cook Islands economy, 40 cents went to foreign production.

“This is because of the Cook Islands heavy reliance on imported products to meet local demand (including that derived from the tourism industry),” the report said.

“As imports are forecast to fall slightly from 2016/17 onwards (due mainly in part to the completion of capital projects), while the economy is forecast to grow, this ratio is projected to gradually decline over the next two years.”

According to the update, provisional data for the 12 months to March last year shows export growth slightly negative at -0.4 per cent. It says most major export categories experience negative or zero growth, although fish exports, which constitute the vast majority of exports, remained relatively stable, helping to keep the level of exports close to the previous period.

“For 2015/16, it is estimated that for every dollar earned in the economy, about 70 cents is derived from foreign sources (although this is almost exclusively driven by tourism, with a small contribution from goods exports).”