‘Flash stuff’ among abandoned items

The contents left behind on the Zangano are quality items, according to the yacht’s new owner Keith Christian.

“I’ve got his watches that he kept in a cabinet with a light behind to keep them dry. One big Russian watch is worth about 1600 euros ($2400).

“There are lots of manuals for watches … he must have been crazy for watches.

“There are three bikes and a wide-screen television, as well as brand new pewter mugs, crystal decanters, and German crockery made with gold around the edges.”

Christian said there were leather jackets, boxes of brand new shoes and suits.

Also included in the inventory was an inflatable dinghy, two outboards motors worth an estimated $3000.

And there were lots of language books. One of the books was A Complete Idiot’s Guide to Sailing.

Christian found brand-new lifejackets, heaps of sailing gear, a $4000 radar unit and a solar-power system.

“It’s real flash stuff!

“The sound system on the boat is three times better than my house one,” he said.

He has already sold some items – a collection of large conch shells – and clubs and spears.

Most of the items had been stored up high in lockers and had not been affected by the water that entered the Zangano before she was towed back to the dockside last week.

While the Zangano’s former owner Alex Roehrs was happy to leave most of his belongings behind he was particular to get several items off the boat.

Christian said Roehrs was keen to keep two old brass-bound leather attaché cases – which he said were empty – a guitar, and an umbrella.

“One particular umbrella. There were four on boat, but it was only that one he wanted.

He left all the other stuff.”