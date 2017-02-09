Yacht had cut hose, valves open

2 Alex Roehrs with Maritime Police officers on the Zangano after it was towed back to Avatiu. 17020821

A volunteer firefighter says he knows the yachtsman rescued by Te Kukupa last week deliberately tried to sink his own vessel.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says he was involved in pumping water from the Zangano when it was towed back to Avatiu Harbour.

He says he saw a cut hose through which water was coming into the yacht and also a stern sea-cock that had been left open.

A sea-cock is a controlled hole in a boat’s hull to let water out, or in for things such as the sink, the engine or the water maker.

The Puaikura Volunteer Brigade was called out by police to pump water from the yacht when it arrived in port.

The owner of the Zangano, Alex Roehrs, had sent out a PAN-PAN emergency call when about 20 nautical miles north of Rarotonga.

He said he was taking on water after his 54-foot ketch hit a submerged object.

Roehrs said his rudder had been damaged in the incident.

The firefighter describes the scene when he went down into the cabin of the yacht: “There was a fair amount of water in the cabin - it was all the way up to the bench plates in the galley!”

He says when the pump got the water down to a certain level he heard this noise from the front of the boat. “I heard this sound of running water.

“I was clearly able to hear it and when the water was low enough inside I went into the front toilet compartment and found that there was a hose to a sea-cock that was cut in two.

“The hose had a 90-degree bend, when it was supposed to go straight up. I closed the sea-cock.”

After closing it he went to the engine-room where dangerous gases were building up because the batteries had been submerged in seawater.

He went on deck and got a breathing apparatus before going again to the engine area.

“I went back down and there’s a sea strain filter with an inlet hose that runs to the engine – it was a 2-inch hose that goes through a filter. It has a clear plexiglass lid so you can see into it.

“You have a hose from sea-cock into the top of the filter, then a rough mesh filter inside and then an outlet straight to the engine.

“I was talking to the owner down there and I asked him about closing the sea-cock. He said he couldn’t … it was seized.”

The firefighter says: “What I saw was water still running into filter, but I couldn’t see water running out. I also noticed a third hose, a yellow hose, at the bottom. I couldn’t see any valve to it.

“I said I couldn’t figure out what the yellow hose (was) for and the owner says ‘you might want to try to close that valve there’.

“I went down and closed it and saw it was connected to the yellow hose. I asked him where does the hose go?”

He says Roehrs told him it went into the bilge.

Why there, he asked? It was made for emptying the filter if he wanted to work on it, he was told.

“I then asked him why was that open? He said ‘oh was it open?’”

After wrapping up the pumping operation, the volunteer says he asked a colleague to go into the forward toilet.

He says the hose there was a good quality, expensive, PVC-mesh one. “So it’s a clear cut. I knew that. He had made the story up.

“We had control over most of the yacht, but it was still leaking. I told the owner ‘you need to keep an eye on this.’ He said ‘yeah, yeah.’

“Then I heard him ask my colleague for a good place to stay overnight. He said ‘I want to go to a motel to sleep.’’’

The volunteer says: “I walked back to him and said ‘you’re not going to leave the boat tonight, you are going to make sure it stays afloat.’ The top cabin was dry. I added ‘You’re going to stay here and make sure there are no more leaks.’

“If you leave I will tell police you left this boat. I’m not going to see this boat sink in the harbour by tomorrow morning.”

The fireman says Roehrs then complained to police that he felt intimidated by the fireman’s.