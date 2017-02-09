Vaka Pride judging nears

The judging for round two of the Vaka Pride competition will be held later this month.

The Cook Islands Tourism Corporation initiative aimed at encouraging communities to be better stewards of the land have the villages from Rarotonga competing.

The 10 villages (constituencies) include Tupapa, Takuvaine, Avatiu, Nikao, Akaoa, Ruaau, Murienua, Titikaveka, Ngatangiia and Matavera.

In a statement, Cook Islands Tourism said “the round two (December 2016 to February 2017) is well underway so this is a friendly reminder to all our village representatives on Rarotonga that the judging days are approaching.

“A total of $10,000 worth of funding is up for grabs to go towards a community project for your village.”

Judging will be done in three categories.

This includes:

Akono i te Ao Rangi category – most clean beaches, most clean streams and free of animals, least amount of mosquito breeding sites, best use of rubbish and recycle centres.

Tupuranga Tangata category – least reported dog nuisance complaints and wandering dogs, and least reported crime.

And the Peu Maori category – best voted flower and/or vegetable gardens, best voted bus shelters.

However, the round two judging days will be split over two days to accommodate the recent additional judging categories to the competition.

This includes a component added by the Cook Island’s women’s council that involves traditional handicraft such as tivaivai-making which will be viewed at all the community clinics in every village.

Another recent addition was made by the Ministry of Cultural Development on the viewing of historical sites such as the maraes.

The round two Vaka Pride judging days are set to take place on February 23 and 24.

“So, it is time to rally up your village Mana Tiaki’s to come together as a community to clean up your village and get behind this great initiative,” Cook Islands Tourism added.

Meanwhile the Vaka Pride judges committee includes representatives from the Cook Islands Police Service, the Ministry of Health, Internal Affairs, National Environment Service, Cook Islands Tourism Corporation, Ministry of Cultural Development, the Office of the Prime Minister, and the Cook Islands National Council of Women.

Categories and prizes

Akono i te ao rangi: 1st – $2500, 2nd – $1500, 3rd – $1000; Peu Maori: 1st –

$1250, 2nd – $750, 3rd – $500; Tupuranga Tangata: 1st – $1250, 2nd – $750, 3rd – $500.