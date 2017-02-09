Online views about falls road incident

WERE THE TOURISTS IN THE WRONG, NEITHER WRONG or ANGRY MAN WRONG

TOURISTS IN THE WRONG

Olly Rere: Well they did mention seeing a sign. There was obviously something written in English on it that they ignored like they mentioned the angry man said. He also said it was a third time that day. I’d be pissed off too.

Terry Rangi: Why is this front page news? Cook Islands News you have a responsibility to provide a balanced report. Was the other person interviewed to get his version of events? Here we have two visitors who ignored a no entry sign and are confronted by a security guard who’s holding a machete.

If he was in security uniform armed with a gun would that have been more acceptable? (Abridged)

NEITHER WRONG

Leon Winton: I think these two tourists being smart arses. I would have stopped and pay $5.

Angel Lopez-Moreno: I know the vast majority of the people of Rarotonga are so kind and tolerant of us tourists. I visited there for the first time last year and I was pleasantly surprised at all the beautiful and sweet people of Rarotonga. We did not meet one rude person. Not sure what sort of issue that angry person was experiencing but we should all be mindful of the signs ...

Six Samuel: Oh snap! What was he thinking, both parties were wrong, tourists didn’t obey the sign and the guy well he was an idiot. Better put a steel gate there instead of barrels.

Lux Vaeau Fakiki: Why not charge the tourists to see the waterfall? You get charged to see everything overseas. But I don’t agree with them been aggressive towards the tourist tho.

Davina Hosking Ashford: Both parties are to blame. Some tourists need to respect the sign (if any in view). Local resident should have explained and not gone all native on the tourist. Sad for both parties.

Janette Olliver: Ah actually, they said they drove around a sign that said they weren’t supposed to be up there and the machete thing, how many people have them on their bikes anyway, especially out country side, heaps! People shouldn’t be so aggressive but seriously, would they ignore such signs in Russia? Doubt it.

Jamie Lee: Tourists should’ve respected the sign and just turned away then. They come from NZ so they know like any other toll roads they should know - No pay, no pass. Simple as that. Don’t agree with the behaviour of the man though, but understand the frustration.

Christina John: Wow both parties are in the wrong. Eaa oki te riri. Apologise smile and let that be that.

ANGRY MAN WRONG

Alex Kimi: A minority of people forget that these visitors are tourists - actual people pouring money into the local economy. And before they leave they want to visit Wigmore’s Waterfall. Now all they will probably remember from this is an idiot who spoiled their holiday - for 5 bucks.

Tangi Paia: How embarrassing to the people of Raro, with the actions of one immature individual. It’s not like there is another exit out of the waterfall you could have approached the couple when they came back down ... This individual needs to be dealt with by the village elders.

Lu Iotua: That is disgusting. Whatever reasons you have for barricading the road to the waterfall ... nothing justifies that behavior. Shame on you.

Henri Veiao: If that was me I’ll run him over with my car then place my $5 on his forehead. Stupid idiot why charge people should ask for donations if it’s to improve the roads area.

Tuua Ngatokoa: OMG.... someone’s personal safety was compromised!

That’s the issue here! Not the sign, not the road conditions, not the $5, not the waterfall visit. Whether you’re a tourist or a local, the idea that some idiot with a machete displaying a threatening behaviour and physically intimidating is JUST NOT RIGHT!

Memry Brenda La’akulu: Yes there were signs, but he had no right to treat them like that.

Maria Ngere: Omg … this is shocking and such an embarrassment to himself and to our people.