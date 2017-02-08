Nicholas to deal with falls road issues

Newly appointed acting Minister of Infrastructure Albert Nicholas (right) has put his team into action to rectify the situation at the Wigmores Waterfall Road.

Many Cook Islanders are upset by the incident in which two female tourists were menaced by a machete-wielding man on Wigmore’s falls road.

They have taken to social media to express their concerns - both at the threatening behaviour and also the effect it may have on tourism.

Questions about the legality of the toll imposed on people visiting the falls remain unanswered by authorities.

The newly appointed acting Minister of Infrastructure Albert Nicholas says the road is a private thoroughfare that has never been gazetted as a public road.

“It is a private road on private land,” he says. “But the legality of the toll I’m not sure about that.”

Nicholas says his first act in the role was to last week get an Infrastructure Cook Islands team to fix the road.

Work has started on grading and shaping the road, filling in the potholes with gravel and rolling it.

“We will be sitting down with landowners to come to some arrangement.

“We may look at an understanding where if the government fixes the road they will reconsider the tolls.”

The road was originally made by the government to allow access to the water catchment.

And what does Nicholas think of menacing tourists?

“Unacceptable.”

The chief executive of Cook Islands Tourism Corporation Halatoa Fua says: “This sort of attitude shown towards our visitors is unacceptable and is not reflective of the kind hospitality of the Cook Islands people.

“We have discussed the situation with the owner/operator to address the issue immediately.

“While Jennifer and Andrea have left our shores, we offer them our sincere apologies for this unfortunate ending of their Cook Islands holiday.”

Despite its status as an attraction, many visitors and locals regard Wigmore’s Falls, or Papua Falls, as not worth the drive up the road.

They say if you survive the potholed road to the water, then the mosquitos are likely to get you. Others have said that during drier weather, the falls are almost non-existent.

One online post says: “Give me $5!!! Pfft $5 what FOR to get eaten alive by mozzies?” Another says: “That is disgusting. Whatever reasons you have for barricading the road to the waterfall ... nothing justifies that behaviour. Shame on you.”