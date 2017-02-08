Photo success shocks comp. winner

Raita and Ngatoko Rongo in the CI News office. 17020612

It seems that while half of Rarotonga had correctly picked our winning Memories of Summer competition image, the actual photographer didn’t think he had a chance.

Raita Rongo says: “To me they were just shots taken in the moment, but I didn’t think they would be winning shots.

“I was completely blown away. It was awesome.”

Rongo says he had to work on Saturday morning, but knew the winning image would be in the CI News.

“At about 10am I told my partner (Joanne Rani) that it’s being drawn today and asked if she could go and get a newspaper.’

“And she rings me back a bit later. There was a bit of pause to start with … then it’s like … ‘We won. You’ve done it!’

“I said ‘wow’ and she said ‘And that’s not the only thing … you got runner up as well.’”

Rongo says he was really shocked.

“She was over the moon.

“We were giggling for two hours afterwards. It was a huge shock.”

While Rongo captured the image, his lad Ngatoko, 6, captured the hearts of the island in the images that showed him sliding down a backyard waterslide and then splashing in the lagoon.

Rongo said Ngatoko came into his work a few hours after hearing of the win and asked where his phone was!

Rongo says he told him: “Hey I did all the work you were having fun.”

Capturing his son in those two moments is something the competition judges really admired so how much photography has Rongo actually done?

“I’ve never done any photography,” he says.

And now?

“I might seriously think about it now.”

I reckon that’s probably a very good idea.