Papa Pia is back on air

Thanks to the generosity of members of the American Radio Relay League-affiliated Western Washington DX Club (WWDXC), Pia “Papa Pia” Taraeka, E51PT, of Manihiki, is back on the air after a three-decade absence.

“My interest in amateur radio started around 1962 as a radio operator working for the Cook Island and New Zealand governments,” Papa Pia said.

“My primary job was relaying radio Morse code traffic destined for the Cook Islands and other places, including New Zealand, Samoa, Tahiti, and Niue.”

Papa Pia is on CW and SSB, 80 through 10 meters, running 100 W to an all-band dipole. — Thanks to The Daily DX