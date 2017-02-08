Volunteer goes where she is needed

New Zealand volunteer Roanna Salunga with Tukua Manu, the Water Works manager in Aitutaki. 17020603 / supplied

As a volunteer you must go where you would be needed the most and New Zealand volunteer Roanna Salunga was eager to volunteer in Rarotonga.

The water engineer was part of the Volunteer Service Abroad (VSA) and has spent six months on the island.

Salunga says that as an engineer, she wanted to be useful and she wanted to go somewhere she would be needed.

“If you have the heart to go somewhere that will benefit more people, then go,” she said.

Salunga’s job was to help plan the infrastructure of a project to improve water storage on the island.

The 27 year old is originally from the Philippines and spent her childhood growing up in Saudi Arabia.

According to Stuff News, at 17 her family moved to New Zealand and to help suppress her initial feeling of unhappiness, she turned to volunteering at a local community house and this helped her.

Salunga graduated with a civil engineering degree from the Auckland University in 2011 and got a job as a water engineer.

She stayed in Rarotonga from March to September last year and stayed two months longer than intended where she found the people kind with culture and the art that made her stay.

Salunga admitted that volunteering was not for everyone, as not everyone is always willing to give up their comfortable home.

According to Stuff News, VSA chief executive Dr Gill Greer said the volunteers’ work in the Pacific is really valuable to help build a better future for its people.

Geer stated that most New Zealanders have little idea of the vulnerability of the Pacific and volunteers like Roanna have become ambassadors, for the countries they have work with.

Salunga said that her experience was just a stepping stone for more challenging locations.

Her work as a water engineer is looking into drinking water, wastewater and flood prevention.