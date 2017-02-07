Tourists menaced with machete

The British women, who live in New Zealand, said that at about 11.15am they drove past the toll sign, which was to the side of the road, and drove about 100 metres up from the intersection.

Andrea Howey, 31, and Jennifer Corkhill, 37, were on Rarotonga for a wedding and wanted to explore the island before flying home last night.

“We thought we’d do the waterfall walk. We noticed a blockade, but when we drove passed the sign was to the side,” Howey said.

“We drove up the road enough to see what was ahead. We saw trucks across the road so as soon as we saw them we turned car around. That’s when a guy had hopped on his motorbike and he headed towards us.

“We didn’t see him until he was on top of us. Jen had her window open. He was a big guy, standing by the driver’s seat yelling.

“He was very angry. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone that angry before.

“He was spitting and shouting. He was just so angry he was frothing.

“There was a lot of noise and a lot of swearing,” Howey said. “He yelled, ‘We wrote the sign in English so you can see it.”

She said there was no-one at the barrier at the bottom of the road and no-one in the vicinity.

“It was quite frightening because he was this far from Jennifer. He was saying ‘you owe us’, ‘give me five dollars, ‘give me five dollars.”

And they hadn’t even been up to the waterfall.

“No we hadn’t got far at all. We’d only just started. Not even 100 metres up the road.”

Howey said: “That’s why we wanted to tell someone. This guy had a machete and he was a very, very angry man.

“We were pretty scared and we don’t want him to do it to anyone else. Yes, he asked for money, but it was the volume of the guy, the threats and the swearing.”

Corkhill said she was scared: “But I’m better now.”

She said he parked his bike in front of them and stood there with his arms folded.

“He was swearing. He said ‘We’ve written the sign in English for you guys, this is the third time.’ And he smacked the wing mirror with his right hand and in his left he had a machete.

“I said ‘look we are really sorry we’ve just turned around,’ he was swearing at us. He was rude and aggressive. ‘Now you owe me five dollars.’ I said ‘mate we don’t have five dollars; I’m really sorry.’”

“He then started coming at us and that’s when I drove around him. We just wanted to get away. He then got on his bike and followed us. I didn’t know which way to go. I just went left.”

Howey agreed: “It was really scary.”

Corkhill: “I just wanted to get away from him as fast as I could.”

The pair said the man with the machete was fat, with eyes quite close together.

Howey said: “We had to drive away because he was really horrible.” Corkhill said the incident had put a bit of a downer on their visit.

“It was our last day and we had wanted to do something really nice.”

Cook Islands police said yesterday they would investigate the incident.