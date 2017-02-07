Yachtsman wanted to let uninsured vessel sink

The yachtsman rescued by Cook Islands police after his ketch allegedly hit an underwater object wanted to let the vessel sink.

CI News understands Alex Roehrs did not want the uninsured Zangona towed back to port by the police patrol vessel Te Kukupa.

Instead it appears he was happy to let it sink.

Roehrs had called for assistance claiming the Zangona had hit something and the collision had damaged his rudder and opened up a hole through which water was coming in.

When the Kukupa reached the stricken Zangona, which was about 24 nautical miles north of Rarotonga, Roehrs was on the deck with his bags packed.

Sources have told the CI News that the Chilean national did not seem happy when police suggested they check out the 54-foot yacht to see if it could be salvaged.

They said the police were determined to inspect the steel-hulled ketch.

There was water inside the boat and when a borrowed pump didn’t work the Kukupa’s crew began to use a hand pump to clear the cabin.

A CI News source who saw part of the tow back to Avatiu, said the yacht did not seem to be sinking.

He said there was plenty of freeboard and the Zangona did not look to be sitting any deeper in the water than usual.

Upon arrival at Avatiu, the Zangona had the water pumped out of it by the Puaikura Volunteer Fire Brigade. It took them two-and-a-half hours to complete the operation.

The badly scraped yacht is now sitting at the port in Avatiu. Meanwhile, the CI News has been contacted by Curly Carswell from Savusavu Marina in Fiji.

Carswell branded Roehrs as “An accident looking for a place to happen”. And he added: “I can’t believe he is still afloat.”

Carswell expanded on what he knew of the Zangona’s episodes in Fiji including how the boat broke loose from her moorings during Cyclone Winston, colliding with a lot of yachts.

He also related that in Pago Pago the Zangona collided with a yacht owned by friends that ended up 200 metres inland. “It took a fortune to recover.”

“He had a terrified lady non-sailor on board, who I thought would jump ship ...”