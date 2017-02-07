PSL matter adjourned

The court application by Apex Agencies and Porter Groups Holdings to wind up controversial shipping company Pacific Schooners Ltd was adjourned sine die last Friday.

This means the matter has been adjourned without a specific time or date for reconvening.

The case was brought before Chief Justice Sir John Hugh Williams KNZM, QC in the Cook Islands High Court.

Lawyer Ben Marshall represented Apex Agencies and Porter Groups Holdings who filed the application in the high court.

Peter Dawson represented the respondents.

The matter was first adjourned to a High Court Judge sitting in March. However, it was then adjourned sine die to give time for Marshall to find a liquidator for the case.

Apex Agencies and Porter Group is owned by local businessman Brett Porter who told Radio NZ Pacific Schooners had been given time to resolve outstanding issues.

Porter did not comment further as the matter is already before the court.

Liquidation is a process by which a company’s existence is brought to an end. A liquidator is appointed, either by the shareholders or the court representing the interests of all creditors.

The liquidator supervises the process of turning the company assets into cash, discharges the company's liabilities and distributes any funds left over among the shareholders.

The company is then formally dissolved.