Forced split completely unfair

A Cook Islands woman says she is devastated by the Immigration department’s push to have her Kiwi partner of almost seven years out of the country.

Vaine Marsters has spoken out about their ongoing problems with Immigration and to get answers from Principal Immigration Office Kairangi Samuela on the status of her partner Mark Franklin, a private investigator here, saying it’s “completely unfair” and is tearing them apart.

Franklin, a former New Zealand detective inspector, has lived in the Cook Islands for the past 13 years. He first came here after being commissioned by local police to investigate a cold case – the murder of John Chambers. He was then contracted as a trainer and mentor to Cook Islands Police Service. Franklin’s life and distinguished career as a senior New Zealand police officer came crashing down in 2011. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and then convicted here on a drug-related charge and imprisoned for nine months. The sentence was later reduced to six months after a successful appeal on the severity of sentence compared to the nature of the crime. He received early parole for good behaviour in 2014. Franklin’s cancer is also in remission. Marsters says between 2014 up until mid-2016 her partner moved freely between New Zealand and Rarotonga for medical checks and business. He has been involved in several private and government investigations, and was lead investigator for the Teina Bishop trial last year. It was also last year while they were in New Zealand that the couple discovered Franklin had been blacklisted by Immigration and would not be permitted re-entry into the Cook Islands.

The ban was subsequently lifted after appeals from Bishop and Franklin for the investigator to be allowed to return and continue working on the Bishop case. He was given a 90-day permit which has expired.

CI News has received calls from a number of locals expressing concern over Franklin’s treatment and suggesting it could be politically motivated because of his involvement in the Bishop case.

Principal Immigration officer Kairangi Samuela declined to respond to questions, saying only, “it has nothing to do with the Teina Bishop case.

This is purely an Immigration case with Franklin.”

Says Marsters: “To get a call from him in New Zealand to say that there was a ban on him returning here was just devastating, it was a real shock.”

It’s hard to understand Immigration’s recent actions given that Franklin was previously permitted free movement in and out of the country, she adds.

“When I went to meet with the Principal Immigration Officer I got really frustrated, I wanted to know why he had to go because there didn’t seem to be any fair reasoning. It’s completely unfair and I needed to know why.

I made it clear that I am Mark’s partner and we’ve been together a long time. It hasn’t been easy with him becoming so ill.

I told Kairangi Samuel that I love Mark very, very much and that’s been shown in my actions. I’ve stood by him through everything.”

According to Marsters, Samuel told her she found Franklin arrogant and disrespectful towards the Immigration department.

“But he has never been like that towards them, that’s just not his way.”

“I did ask the Principal Immigration officer if he left, how long he would have to stay out of the country before being allowed back, she said it could be three months, it could be a year and that it all “just depends”. On what, I wasn’t told, except that he would have to reapply to return.”

Franklin was to have left by February 1. But Marsters says she’s told her partner not to leave the country until they have some certainty about his ability to come back.

“What if he left voluntarily, like he’s offered to do, and then is told he can’t ever come back here? That would break my heart. That uncertainty leaves us in a state of stress and utter devastation.”

The couple say they have long terms plans which they’ve been working towards achieving, Those plans included building on a section of land, partnering in a business venture and establishing a private investigation service with a local partner.

“Marriage is definitely on the cards as part of our long-term plans but this horrible uncertainty just gives me no hope. We don’t want to get married simply so Mark can get residential status here,” says Marsters.

“We have so much unfinished work to do on the land, business…it’s very distressing that we’ve started something good and now boom! He has to go. Now I’m faced with shutting down what we’ve started and I can’t do that on my own.”

Marsters believes Immigration has in the past had a policy in which keeping families together was a big consideration when vetting residency applications.

“Mark is my family, we’ve proven that. The Immigration department doing this to us is cutting us in two and not knowing what is our future together is very distressing.”

Marsters says she returned to the Cook Islands permanently in 2009.

“This is my home, together we’ve made it our home and this country needs people to stay and be productive.”

She describes her partner as a “totally functional person”.

“He’s intelligent, kind and involved with the community.”

Also supporting the couple’s appeal is the spokesperson for the family of a victim of the October 2016 shooting.

Tapairu Tuakeu-Skinner says Franklin has voluntarily helped them since the tragedy occurred.

“Mark’s assistance and advice has been invaluable, and we’re grateful that he came forward so readily to help us in relation to the recent shooting tragedy. He’s paid his dues to society; it is only fair that Mark doesn’t have to face these new immigration issues.”

Franklin is understood to be currently voluntarily assisting the Crown Law Office with a major investigation and will be a key witness during the forthcoming trial.

Asks Marsters: “Why is Immigration asking my partner to leave abruptly, to pack up 13 years of his life and go without any assurance he can come back when he’s doing so much important work at the moment not just for the government, but locals as well?”

The couple say Immigration has not responded to Franklin’s numerous letters and applications for extended residency.