Licence issue clarified

An example of a Cook Islands drivers licence. The licence pictured is not that of the person who spoke to CI News. 17020330/ supplied

A Cook Islands drivers licence is valid anywhere in the Cook Islands regardless of where it is issued.

That was emphasised by Cook Islands Police Service senior sergeant Maevarangi Kirikava after an Aitutaki resident raised concerns to CI News last week about his driver’s licence.

Kirikava said irrespective to whether the driver’s licence was from Aitutaki or from any of the islands, a Cook Islands driver’s licence is valid anywhere in the nation.

“The licence itself states that it is a licence of the Cook Islands (and) the photo licence issued out of Rarotonga states the same,” Kirikava said.

The Aitutaki resident, who asked not to be named, said he had visited Rarotonga a week ago and took advice from the licence department about his driver’s licence so he would not encounter problems when driving.

“A woman serving at the counter told me that my licence was not valid in Rarotonga and I needed to get a ‘Rarotonga’ drivers licence,” he said.

He said the woman had taken his licence which had been issued on Aitutaki and asked him to stand behind a camera for a photo to be taken. She said he would have to pay a fee of $20 for a new licence valid for a year. “My Aitutaki licence is valid for five years. After much discussion this woman decided to return my licence and I left the police station.”

The infuriated man said as a result of being told he could not use his licence here, he had been unable to hire a car.

He questioned whether he was the first outer islands resident who had faced the same problem.