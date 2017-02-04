The photos were judged by CI News photo journalist Richard Moore and local professional photographer Melanie Cooper. Well done to all who entered from our judges Richard and Melanie and from the team at CI News.
We have a Winner!
CONGRATULATIONS Raita Rongo for your terrific images and winning the Huawei P9 smartphone. This year’s Memories of Summer photo contest has been a major success, attracting a large number of entries.
