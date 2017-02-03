Local voice in call for climate change action

Melina Tuiravakai with other participants at the third Pacific Womens Climate Change Negotiating workshop in Fiji.17020103/Supplied

Climate Change Cook Islands communications and Palmerston “focal person” (project manager) Melina Tuiravakai is among 22 women from Pacific Island nations at a workshop in Suva, Fiji.

The third Pacific Womens Climate Change Negotiating workshop is being organised by the Womens Environment and Development Programme (WEDO), an advocacy group that aims to train women in taking better roles in climate change negotiations.

Tuiravakai told the Fiji Times Pacific women must have a voice to press for urgent action on climate change and trainings at such workshops are valuable.

She said it helps women in developing their skills, diplomacy, and any training opportunity that can improve peoples’ skills should be taken advantage of.

Tuiravakai made a presentation on the “Strengthening the Resilience of the Cook Islands to Climate Change Programme” or SRIC-CC. The programme is implemented by Climate Change Cook Islands, and supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Adaptation Fund (AF) at the workshop.

Tuiravakai used an agricultural project in Mangaia led by William Tuivaga as an example of the many projects they work on.

The farming project focuses on five youths including three young women and two men who plant vegetables for selling and for their own consumption.

She told participants Climate Change Cook Islands has found that women learned planting methods from men and men learn how to sell or business marketing from women - they are learning from each other.

Tuiravaki said the project had managed to produce crops not normally produced in the Cook Islands such as broccoli and apples.

The young people are being trained in organic farming practices so that they can supply their local markets and export crops to Rarotonga.

Meanwhile, at the opening of the workshop, the Australian deputy high commissioner in Fiji Amy Crago said women and girls were disproportionately impacted by climate change, particularly in developing countries.

Crago told participants from nine Pacific nations that while most countries in the region were working to support an effective response to climate change, women must be a part of the solution at all levels.

Forum Secretariat deputy secretary general Christelle Pratt challenged the women to take advantage of the fact that Fiji would chair the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change (COP 23) later this year and that women could be bold and go a step further to claim COP23 as the ‘Pacific COP’.

Pratt said much needed to be done and it could only be achieved through women’s participation. It could take the Pacific a long way towards facilitating and supporting resilient development in the region

The week-long workshop, which ends today, was facilitated by the Pacific Islands Forum and supported by the Australian Government.