Training in NZ for MMR staff

Cook Islands Ministry of Marine Resources media consultant officer Helen Greig and fisheries officer Latisha Maui (third right) at the training with Yvonne Adams. 17020202

A group of Pacific Fisheries media representatives and Information Technology (IT) officials have been in Auckland, New Zealand for a two days of training.

Cook Islands Ministry of Marine Resources media consultant officer Helen Greig and fisheries officer Latisha Maui joined representatives of other island nations in the technical training to improve their websites and use of social media.

Information on the FFA Tuna Fisheries Info-sharing Hub Fish Facebook page said the training aimed to enable participants to use online platforms to inform and engage with a range of audiences.

The training also focused on communicating online and having web-based engagement for stakeholders across national, regional and global levels.

The training involved countries including the Cook Islands, New Zealand, Niue, Samoa, Tokelau and Tonga, and was only for Pacific fisheries administrators.

It stemmed from an initiative that aimed to strengthen online social media engagements, the Facebook post said .

Training instructor Yvonne Adams encouraged the group to focus on users rather than provider needs when it came to giving messages on tuna fisheries.

Adams discussed home page reviews, social media tips, and ways to strengthen pulling power from good design and content.

She said the right design and content would help drive page “hits”, downloads, Facebook “likes” and searches from a site.

“Google loves content, it eats it for breakfast.”

However Adams warned that providing good content relied on knowing who your users are and were and what they wanted.