Winning photos to go on stamps

Professional photographer Melanie Cooper and CI News photo journalist Richard Moore take a close look at entries in the newspaper’s Memories of Summer photo competition. 17020204

The top three photographs selected by the judges of the CI News Memories of Summer contest are in no danger of being forgotten anytime soon.

That’s because the finalists’ photos will feature on three new Cook Islands postage stamps.

The offer to feature the winning photographs came from Chris Lazar of Philatelic Collector Inc, based in New York, in the United States.

Lazar says his company works closely with the Cook Islands Post Office in the development of new issue postage stamps and has done so for many years.

“The best stamp issues are those that speak locally and share the beauty of a country with those that live there, as well as around the world,” he said in an email to CI News.

“I think it would be tremendous if we could work together so the finalists in this contest cold have their photos featured on a local stamp.

“It is a great way to share the beautiful scenery captured for the contest.”

Lazar says his company’s design team will lay out the stamp images and once the design has been finalised, proofs will be supplied to the Cook Islands Post Office.

“Once reviewed by the Post Office, the design will then be shared with the Posts and Telecommunications minister Mark Brown, whose office is responsible for the final approval for production.”

Once the stamps have been printed, they will be sent to the Cook Islands Post Office for local use and will also be announced to the global stamp industry for interested collectors, Lazar says.

“The process will take about 60 days from when images are received in the US to when they will be available to mail letters.”

Lazar says his company has represented the Cook Islands Post Office and assisted with new issue stamp production since 2010.

“We also operated the Philatelic Bureau in town with the late Eileen Piri as manager, for many years.

“Since her passing we have not re-established the bureau’s physical presence as Aileen was really so wonderful and handled everything. She really understood how stamps were to be handled and stored.

“We still lease the office space and are hoping to make a visit to Rarotonga in the near future to try and set things back up.”

This year’s Memories of Summer photo contest has been a major success, attracting a large number of entries. The photos were judged by CI News photo journalist Richard Moore and local professional photographer Melanie Cooper and the results will appear in CI News tomorrow.

The winner will receive one of the most advanced smartphones on the market, the new Huawei P9, valued at $949 and sponsored by Bluesky