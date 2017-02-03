Police rescue stricken yacht

Police chat with the Zangano’s skipper Alex Roehrs. In the background is the police patrol boat Te Kukupa, which rescued the yachtsman on Wednesday. 17020222

The police patrol boat Te Kukupa sped into action to help a stricken yachtsman off the coast of Rarotonga on Wednesday.

An emergency call from the skipper of the Zangano sparked the rescue mission just before lunchtime.

The Zangano, which is based out of Sydney, Australia, was about 20 nautical miles north of the island when it struck trouble.

Its skipper, Alex Roehrs, reported to police that the yacht had allegedly hit a submerged item.

Roehrs said that collision resulted in its rudder breaking and seawater entering through a hole that was made. Police said Roehrs was not injured in the incident.

The Zangano is described as a 54-foot Bruce Roberts-designed steel ketch. It has been in Avatiu Harbour since September.

It had left port about 7pm on Tuesday.

Te Kukupa reached the yacht in mid-afternoon and three crew members from the patrol boat boarded the vessel, carried out temporary repairs and pumped seawater out.

The yacht was then secured with a line to Te Kukupa, which towed her back to Rarotonga.

The vessels arrived safely at Avatiu Harbour about 9pm on Wednesday.

The Puaikura Volunteer Fire Service was then engaged to pump seawater out of the vessel.

Police Commissioner Maara Tetava said: “I am pleased with the way our team responded to this incident.

“It was text-book stuff.

“They got to the stricken vessel in good time, effected temporary repairs and got the vessel and its captain back to port safely.”

Tetava said the police would like to thank the Landholdings company “for allowing us to use their pump and the Puaikura Fire Service for assisting with the pumping of seawater out of the vessel on its arrival”.

The mission was the second sea rescue Te Kukupa has performed in recent months.

In mid-September the patrol boat carried out a night-time search mission to rescue seven Aitutaki fishermen who had got into trouble in bad weather and were missing near Manuae.

The fishermen were in three small craft, one of which sank.