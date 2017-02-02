Trouble spot to be fitted with lighting

Police Commissioner Maara Tetava, prime minister Henry Puna, Rehab nightclub owner Scott Arlander and On the Rocks director Giovanni Marsters at the meeting at the Offi ce of the Prime Minister yesterday. 17020112

The dark area outside two Avarua bars which was the scene of last weekend’s stabbing incident is to be lit and provided with CCTV cameras.

The decision to provide lights and cameras follows a meeting of stakeholders at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday to discuss the incident, in which a security officer was stabbed with a knife. The prime minister said it wasn’t the time for passing the buck or looking for blame.

“We must work together to resolve this issue. The lighting has been designated and we will have CCTV cameras operating from these lights very soon.”

Discussions covered possible measures to prevent trouble inside and outside of the bars and involved Rehab Bar owners Scott Arlander and Jane Mitchell, as well as On the Rocks directors Inano Matapo and Giovanni Marsters.

Police Commissioner Tetava Maara and Detective Inspector Areumu Ingaua were also involved in the discussions.

“We have been looking at how we can work together to resolve this,” said Tetava.

“Lighting is definitely something we have investigated, and we believe it will help,”

The commissioner said he had seen studies on New Zealand cities where the adoption of CCTV had drastically reduced assaults and disorderly behaviour.

The prime minister confirmed discussions with Te Aponga Uira were already underway and that six floodlights and poles were ready to be installed.

Alrlander said he was delighted to hear lights would be installed and asked for signs to be placed showing it was a CCTV area. “We have needed lights there for a while.”

Matapo agreed lighting the area, which had been the centre of violent incidents in the past, was essential.

“We have taken out coconut trees and bush where people, and especially young underage drinkers, have been congregating.

“We are doing all we can to make the area and bar safe for our patrons, both inside and out.”

Tetava said the security cameras would be monitored from the watchroom at police headquarters. Cameras would help police greatly in dealing with offenders and preventing violent scuffles from breaking out.

“We will prosecute offenders and will have the camera footage to identify them.”

Maara reiterated his announcement in Wednesday’s CI News that police would reform their tactical response unit to deal with violent situations.

“Together we can resolve this matter,” said Puna.

“Government is not sitting back in its response. We must continue working together to see these initiatives through.”