Weed control plan makes progress

Mile a minute envelops banana trees on an Arorangi property. The invasive weed grows extremely quickly and can be hard work to control. 16122901

THE PROJECT to establish a biological control for mile a minute weed is making progress after two failed attempts to establish imported plants carrying a fungus that could curb the vine’s rapid progress on Rarotonga.

Plant pathologist Chantal Probst from Landcare Research New Zealand made a third visit to Rarotonga in September, bringing nine mile-a-minute plants (Mikania migrantha) infested with the rust fungus Puccinia spegazzinii.

The rust fungus, which originated in South America, is a biological control agent for the invasive weed and the aim of her visit was to inoculate mile-a-minute plants grown in the nursery at the Ministry of Agriculture with the fungus.

Ministry entomologist, Maja Poeschko said to multiply and spread, the fungus had to release spores which needed a certain humidity range to be viable.

“The conditions may have been too dry or too wet during the first two attempts of release. This time the inoculation was successful.”

One month after Probst’s visit the mile-a-minute plants at the ministry showed clear symptoms of the rust fungus.

Poeschko said she and research officer Patu Katu were doing their best to keep the fungus growing.

Once a vigorous culture of the fungus is established in the ministry’s screen house at Arorangi, infested plants will be planted out in the field to spread the biological control agent.

Mile-a-minute has become a major pest weed throughout Asia and the South Pacific. In tropical conditions the vine, which has enveloped bush and plantations all over Rarotonga, is said to grow as fast as 80 to 90 mm in 24 hours.

It will grow pretty much anywhere except in heavy shade and produces thousands of lightweight barbed seeds that are easily spread by wind, people and animals. Plants can even reshoot from broken stems and crops can be quickly smothered and killed, threatening the livelihoods of farmers.

The rust was discovered and developed by CABI Europe-UK and was initially released in India, China and Taiwan in the mid-2000s. It was only established in Taiwan, where a new, more aggressive strain of the rust was released.

The rust is highly host-specific and has a life cycle of 15-21 days. Tiny white spots appear on the leaf surface about six days after inoculation and these infections continue to grow and develop pustules, turning yellow after 11 days.

The rust pustules erupt on the lower leaf surface, petioles and stems, maturing orange-brown in colour around four to six days later. These infections lead to cankering on the stems and the death of leaves, weakening the vine.

The fungus has recently been established against mile-a-minute in Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Vanuatu and if the Rarotonga experiment is successful, experts say it will make a noticeable difference to the extent of weed infestation on the island within just two years.

The mile a minute project is the result of a 2014 New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade agreement to fund a five-year, $1 million project to develop weed biocontrol for the Cook Islands.

Other projects will target cocklebur and the morning glory plant. - CS/Release