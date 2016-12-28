George quits over withheld column

Lawyer Norman George has quit supplying his weekly column after CI News declined to print his latest contribution.

The column, which linked the success of a prominent local business with political favours, set out, as George put it, “to create a conversation on the growing influence of a corporate business in our political system and political parties.”

George said he had written it carefully to avoid defamation and even included a disclaimer: “The purpose of this column is to create a conversation on the growing influence of a corporate business in our political system and political parties. The writer repudiates, denies and rejects any insinuation of malice or intention to hurt or damage the reputation of the company concerned. This article is to highlight what is always there, in the public eye, but passes by without notice. This work is inspired in the public interest to what in fact is a highly successful phenomenon of merging business and politics with guaranteed success!”

However, the 1562-word column contained allegations that CI News decided could potentially spark a defamation action, and the newspaper rejected it.

The piece was also apparently too hot for the normally adventurous CI Herald to handle. The weekly’s editor, Charles Pitt, said he had submitted the problematic column, supplied two weeks ago, to its legal adviser.

“However he has left for the Christmas break.”

Pitt said George had advised him to have the column checked for legal issues.

In an email to both newspapers, George declared that because of the rejection, he would in future only write if he had the support of his publisher.

“Your actions end my free contributions to a column forthwith. I will only write for whichever one of you obtain a legally edited version. Apart from that, sayonara and merry Christmas to you both...”

The colourful former politician said as far as the content of the column was concerned, the truth was “an absolute defence”.

“But you have your employment and legal safety measures to consider, which I understand. I have never objected to your editorial rights.

“As someone who have been brutalised literally by your newspapers in the past, I thought my carefully-prepared but hard material was moderate.” His decision to stop supplying his free column means readers have missed out on his final contribution for this year, which George promised would expose “the liars and cheats in our political system today”.