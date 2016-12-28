Interest heats up for European cuisine

Marian Howard and Rowena Newbigging were also part of the course. 16122011

NINE participants completed a European cooking course with chef Alberto Bachmann that was held at the Cook Islands Tertiary Training Institute (CITTI) over the past three weeks.

The course ended on a high note this week with a three-course menu of classic European dishes. Bachmann said the menu included schnitzel - the Austrian way of preparing meat for cooking – goulash, a Hungarian beef stew with vegetables, and paella - the Spanish dish of rice and seafood.

One budding chef, Magarita Naetoru, said she saw the course as an opportunity to learning new cooking methods, a variety of dishes and develop her cooking skills.

“This is the second time that I am attending such a course here at CITTI and it is amazing how much you can learn just from using the food produce around your own home to cook a meal,” Naetoru said.

“It is just fantastic, Chef Alberto is amazing, he shares his recipes and helps us to make these dishes, and it’s been a positive course, we have all made new friends that can share cooking ideas with one another.”

Meanwhile, institute director Medway Smith said Chef Bachmann’s training course began earlier this year and they have had a number of people who showed keen interest in learning a variety of European dishes.

“We are all in favour of supporting community-education programmes and, in this case, people can take up such courses that really help them improve their cooking and add to their menus,” Smith said.

She said the cooking courses include learning how to budget, how to shop in the market and supermarkets, and how a simple menu can be healthy for the family.

“To meet the need of our community, CITTI runs a number of courses such as art and crafts, wellness programmes, carpentry, information technology and self-defence classes.” Smith said in every course, the participants are awarded a certificate acknowledging them for their participation and for completing the course successfully. She said the courses have also been taken to the outer islands to ensure their participation and to encourage them to further their skills and learning. The courses at CITTI are affordable and qualifications are not needed to enrol in them.

The next European Cooking course will be held from February 28 to March 14.