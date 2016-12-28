Migrant workers can collect funds

Members of the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund (CINSF) on three-year contracts or less can now collect both their employee and employers contribution at the end of their contract.

Following some confusion over the issue, the change was confirmed by CINSF’s chief executive Damien Beddoes who says the change has come about through an alteration to Section 53 of the CINSF Act 2000.

The Privy Council in London recently upheld a constitutional appeal made by a group of Cook Islanders after a long-running fight with government over National Superannuation Fund legislation.

The council ruled that Section 53 of the Cook Islands National Superannuation Act was unjustifiable in its present form, on the grounds that it unjustifiably deprives migrant workers of their property and unjustifiably discriminates against them.

Beddoes said now that the 28-day period for response submissions to the Privy Council had closed, the CINSF board and trustees were completing a resolution to look into the process for claims by migrant workers.

“The board is also looking into outlining the terms and conditions relating to the employers that have not met their obligations to register and contribute,” he said.

Once the resolution is completed and signed the CINSF will release a press statement to explain how the changes will work. Arorangi Timberland, the appellants in the Privy Council case, sought to prove the superannuation scheme was unconstitutional stating that it involved “taking” or “deprivation’’ in a manner contrary to the Cook Islands Constitution and that it was unjustifiably discriminatory contrary to the Constitution.

The board concluded that the Act establishing the scheme could not fail on constitutionality, but found that section 53, which had the effect of prohibiting migrant workers from recovering their employer's contributions to the scheme in specified circumstances, was invalid because it was “unjustifiably discriminatory’’ to migrant workers.

The presiding judge dissented in part, stating that the Privy Council did not have grounds to decide on the validity of the social policy underlying section 53, and preferring to declare the Act constitutional as a whole.

Beddoes explains that the Privy Council found in favour of the government and declared the CINSF Act 2000 constitutional.

“It therefore remains in place with full statutory powers; this was the main point of the case against the CINSF Act 2000.”

He said secondly, the Privy Council also found in favour of the government in declaring that it was not required to provide a guarantee for members’ funds invested in the CINSF.

Beddoes described it as a “resounding win” for the government to keep the scheme in place with full statutory powers to enforce compulsory registration and contributions.

“In relation to Section 53 of the Act there is a change that means that those members on a three-year contract, or less, can collect both their employee and employer contributions at the end of their contract and meet the requirements of the CINSF to confirm they have migrated from the Cook Islands.”