Violence, accidents and thefts mar break

POLICE were kept busy over the long Christmas weekend, attending 33 callouts including three domestic violence incidents, an assault on a female and three motor vehicle crashes.

Other callouts involved burglaries, thefts, and excessive noise.

A young female reported an incident involving domestic violence at her residence in Arorangi on Christmas Eve. The woman’s partner was taken into custody and will appear before the Avarua High Court later this week.

On Christmas Day a domestic violence incident was reported at Panama. The female complainant’s partner was arrested and will also appear in the Avarua High Court this week.

On Boxing Day at about 7.50pm. a female also reported domestic violence at her Nikao residence. A male was arrested and spent the night in a police cell. He has been bailed to appear in the Avarua High Court.

A motor vehicle crash was reported to police on the back road at Ruatonga at about 5.27pm on Christmas Day. One motor cycle was involved and the incident was alcohol-related. The driver, who was injured, was admitted to Rarotonga hospital and a blood specimen obtained. Police are investigating the matter.

A motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle and its driver was reported to police on Boxing Day at 8.48am. The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A second less serious motor vehicle crash was reported to police at 2.40pm the same day at Panama. It involved two motorcycles, one of which crashed into the back of the other when the driver became distracted. No serious injuries were suffered by either rider.

The incidents have prompted police to reinforce the need to avoid becoming a victim of crime over the festive period.

The Cook Islands Police Service has asked motorists to take extra care on the roads.

“Domestic violence is also a problem during this festive period,” a police spokesman said.

“Don’t spoil this time by having to spend a night in the police cells by committing stupid actions. And if you are going to have parties after hours, be mindful about your neighbours and keep the noise level down.”

Anyone with information regarding any of the above incidents or others should phone 2499. All information received will be treated as confidential.

Details of other incidents from the weekend police report will appear in Thursday’s CI News. - Release/CS