Internal Affairs clarifies public holiday issues

AFTER receiving legal advice on the issue, the Labour and Consumer Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has clarified workers’ rights and obligations under the Employment Relations Act 2012 and the Public Holidays Act 1999.

This year, both Christmas and New Year’s public holidays fall over the weekend and for some industries that work right through the festivities, the question of worker’s entitlements is a concern.

Under the Act, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and the day after it are deemed public holidays and are the minimum public holiday entitlement for all workers required to work on those days.

Section 3(2) of the Public Holidays Act provides that when these public holidays fall on a Saturday or a Sunday, the holiday shall be observed respectively on the following Monday and Tuesday.

Section 38(2)(a) to (d) of the Employment Relations Act enables employee and employer negotiations over how to deal with public holiday entitlements, for example, either paid double time, or single pay and time in lieu or given an extra annual leave day.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, a Labour and Consumer Division spokesman said if workers were required to work on the public holidays as well as the days to be observed as public holidays (that is Sunday, Monday and Tuesday), they are entitled as a minimum to be compensated under section 38(2)(a) to (d) of the Employment Relations Act for working those days.

“Employers are therefore encouraged to adopt a fair and reasonable approach in implementing section 3(2) of the PHA and section 38(2)(a) to (d) of the ERA during this festive season,” the spokesman said.

“The Labour and Consumer Division wishes a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all our valued stakeholders.

“Any additional queries may be sent by email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by phone.” - Release