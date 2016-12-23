Work underway on Apii Nikao rebuild project

Work has begun on temporary classrooms at Apii Nikao. The buildings will be completed before the start of the 2017 school year. 16122206

GROUND work has begun on the Apii Nikao rebuild project at the southern end of the school grounds.

The building now under construction will house Year 7 and 8 students who will be recombining after spending 2016 in two different schools.

Work on the main school buildings will begin in the first half of 2017 and once completed, the new environmentally sustainable school will set the standard for future primary school developments in the Cook Islands.

Funding was confirmed in October this year as a gratuitous grant from the government of the Peoples Republic of China.

The grant agreement stipulates that the Chinese government will choose a Chinese design company and a contractor for the rebuild.

Local stakeholders in the project coordinating committee, led by CIIC and including the ministry, school staff and school committee representatives are working closely with the Chinese government to deliver a quality, environmentally-conscious school according to the needs of Apii Nikao and its community.

- Release