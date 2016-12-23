Movember cash handover

THIS WEEK, Movember ambassador George George will hand over $6000 raised during the month of November 2016 to Te Kainga to support their work with mental health.

Thanks to the generous support of sponsors Bank of the Cook Islands, CITC, Cook Islands Jobs.com and Ministry of Health, this year’s campaign did a great deal to raise awareness of men’s mental health.

“This was the first year we focused on men’s mental health and the reaction has been so positive”, says George. “Men’s mental health is an issue that is rarely discussed in the Cook Islands but it affects many of our fathers, brothers, sons and husbands.”

The Movember campaign raised funds through its annual facial hair-growing campaign as well as events with Kiwi mental health advocate Mike King and yoga with Victoria Dearlove.

“The men of the Cook Islands (and our Mosisters) really stepped it up this year,” says George. “We have been overwhelmed with the number of funds raised by our moustache-growing mobros.”

At A Night With The Boys comedy evening featuring Mike King, the annual Moawards took place with the following Mobros winning some fantastic prizes: Air New Zealand Overall Mobro 2016 - Huw John, Marlin Queen Sexiest Mobro - Dr Joel Pirini, CITC Pharmacy Creepiest Mo – Finance minister Mark Brown, Palace Takeaway best Mo Crew - Nautilus Resort Staff.

Mike King’s charity, Key to Life and Australian organisation, Beyond Blue donated resources to the Cook Islands to help answer some questions around mental health. To get some of these pamphlets which discuss mental health at work, managing your stress, talking to teens about suicide and more, please contact Te Kainga.

The Movember Cook Islands organising committee thanks all sponsors, supporters, Mobros and Mosisters for another successful campaign: And remember, #itsokaytotalk.

- Release