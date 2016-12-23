Miss World contestant home to warm welcome

Natalia received a rapturous welcome from her younger sisters on Tuesday. In the baground is a drumming team led by Mark Short. 16122104

MISS WORLD Cook Islands contestant Natalia Short arrived home on Tuesday afternoon after making her nation proud at the Miss World Pageant.

Short made it into the top 20 finalists out of 117 contestants, and also brought home the Miss Sports category trophy.

Short said she was overwhelmed by the endless support she received during her entire Miss World journey.

She was welcomed at Rarotonga International Airport to the sound of traditional drum beats played by family and friends.

“It is certainly good to be home and see the wonderful support here and to be welcomed home like this makes me feel like royalty,” she said, laughing.

She said it was “the greatest honour” to represent the Cook Islands.

“I think for a country that hasn’t been back to a pageant like this in 20 years, we have done well.

“It has been an amazing experience and I couldn’t have done it without my hard-working team and family as well as all the support from our people.”

Asked how she felt about being named the first semi-finalist in the sports competition, Short said she hadn’t expected it.

“To me I just wanted a great experience, but to come out with these awards, it’s really an honour.

“It’s been weird seeing my face all over Facebook, but I couldn’t thank everyone enough for all the sharing and likes.”

Short said she had an awesome time, and made some lifetime friends who she plans to visit in the future.

After a very successful year, She said she is going to wrap up 2016 with a good festive celebration with family and friends.

“Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone.”