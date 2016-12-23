Koteka resignation ‘personal,’ says OPM

OFFICE of the Prime Minister Chief of Staff Elizabeth Wright-Koteka is still currently employed with the Office of the Prime Minister and will see out her duties as stipulated in her contract, an Office of the Prime Minister spokesman says.

Responding to a story on the front page of CI News on Wednesday of this week, the spokesman said Wright-Koteka had tendered her resignation for personal reasons.

“These reasons are privy to her and her employer, the Public Service Commissioner. The Prime Minister respects the decision made by Wright-Koteka and all parties have mutually agreed that she can continue to serve the Cook Islands in other capacities.

“It is unfortunate that statements made by Florence Syme Buchannan and MP Selina Napa tried to politicise or sully the long, mutually beneficial and rewarding relationship that Wright-Koteka has had with the Office of the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister and her staff.

“The comments made in no way reflect those relationships nor in any capacity the facts. That the opposition has used this opportunity to gain political points is disappointing though not surprising.

“We wish Wright-Koteka well in her endeavours and with her family and other commitments. Her service to her country, to this office and to the Prime Minister has been greatly appreciated and will be greatly missed.”

The spokesman said Wright-Koteka would however continue to be an essential part of the OPM team continuing to manage a number of key projects in the New Year.

Editor’s note: The article written by Flo Symes Buchanan was positive regarding the talents of Elizabeth Koteka-Wright and the tremendous contribution she has made to the OPM and current administration. It factually reported the stand Wright-Koteka made regarding the two government payouts to private entities. No personal statements were made by Flo Symes Buchanan in the article. Similarly, Selina Napa praised Elizabeth Wright-Koteka. Several attempts were made to contact the Office of the Prime Minister by phone. On three occasions there was no answer. Syme Buchanan contacted media officer Thomas Wynne by text about the need to speak to him about an issue the prime minister needed to comment on. However, he did not respond. Every opportunity was given to the Office of the Prime Minister to comment on Wright-Koteka’s resignation.

- Editor