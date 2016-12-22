Santa Parade paints the town red

Film character Moana was one of the children’s favourites. 16122125

ON THURSDAY December 15 our favourite man in red came to town.

Hundreds of people lined the main street of the town as all sorts of characters rode along on the backs of about 20 floats.

Children were thrilled by the spectacle and loved chasing down the sweets thrown from the displays.

The larger-than-life characters included Moana, Maui, Micky and Minnie Mouse, Elsa and Olaf of Frozen fame, a couple of Minions and Santa himself.

There were elves on motorscooters, the fire brigade – which took great delight in turning on the water cannon – and a number of brightly coloured (and covered) vehicles.

The long list of businesses that sponsored the event should feel very pleased with delivering such good Christmas cheer.